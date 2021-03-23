Rimi Sen did quite a noticeable work in Bollywood back in the days. It’s been almost a decade that the 39-year-old actress has been missing from the silver screen. In an interview recently, the Golmaal actress opened about exploring web opportunities and create content. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

Rimi has done some noteworthy roles in Bollywood before calling it quits including films like Dhoom, Hungama, Garam Masala and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited to name a few.

Advertisement

Talking to Hindustan Times, Rimi Sen opened up on creating content for the web now and said, “Earlier, in my career, I was part of many comedy films and not too happy with the work I got. I was disappointed as I didn’t get good opportunities, so I quit acting. Back then, I didn’t have any experience nor options as acting was the only job I knew. I tried but nothing worked out. I got disconnected with Bollywood as I had not done anything memorable. Today, I want to explore possibilities and create content.”

Talking about the difference between now and when she was a part of the Bollywood industry, the Golmaal actress said, “Even today, movies are male-dominated but during my time, films were made for men and women were furniture in them. If women-oriented films were made, they didn’t work. Today, we good content and directors like Shoojit Sircar and Sriram Raghavan and others have changed the content.”

Rimi Sen continued and added, “Now, women have much more to do on OTT and stories are character-driven, so age doesn’t matter. Earlier, heroines had a short shelf life. I wasn’t fit back then so, I had an inferiority complex working with other heroines who were so fit. But today things have changed and even 50-plus actors are getting good roles.”

What are your thoughts on Rimi Sen’s take on content nowadays? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande Was Promised The Best Debut By Shah Rukh Khan; Rejected Bajirao Mastani & These Films For Sushant Singh Rajput

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube