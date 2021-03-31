Shah Rukh Khan just did a #AskSRK with his fans and answered some of the burning questions asked by his fans. King Khan, who is known for his wit in the industry gave some refreshing answers to the fans almost confirming his upcoming movies including Pathan. Read to know more.

#AskSRK started trending within 15 minutes of the actor making an announcement on his Twitter account.

A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan, “#AskSRK any any any hint or glimpse of your next movie we are sooooo soooo despite !!!!!” Replying to the fan, the Raees actor replied, “Arre so many films waiting to release in the cans….our turn will come after them don’t worry!”

Arre so many films waiting to release in the cans….our turn will come after them don’t worry! https://t.co/k8xDDYmgnL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

So, what do you think? The superstar gave a subtle hint of his upcoming film.

Next up, a fan asked, “#AskSRK Sir Big screen pe kab dikhoge?” Replying to the fan, the 55-year-old actor replied, “Bhai bana raha hoon…bana raha hoon!!!”

Bhai bana raha hoon…bana raha hoon!!! https://t.co/RqXaTZTjfp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Post this a fan asked, “Sir Announcement kab karoge?,” replying to this, SRK wrote, “Announcements are for airports and railway stations my friend….movies ki hawa toh khud ban jaati hai…..”

Announcements are for airports and railway stations my friend….movies ki hawa toh khud ban jaati hai….. https://t.co/1i2bYnWGPc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to give a hint about his upcoming movies and wrote, “ek hint dedo apni next movie ki please”. Replying to the same, the superstar wrote, “Strong hint: apni sab next movies mein main star kar raha hoon!! Don’t tell anybody please.”

Strong hint: apni sab next movies mein main star kar raha hoon!! Don’t tell anybody please. https://t.co/5g4OuWousd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

A fan complained about SRK not returning to the big screen and wrote, “sir please jaldi screen par par aao apko screen pe dekh ne ke liye pura theatre book karwa lunga araam se dekhunga par please aajo 3 saal 3 mahine 31 days hogye ha”. Replying to the fan, the Raees actor wrote, “Really!! That’s a long time even for patience. Jaldi jaldi shooting karta hoon don’t worry.”

Really!! That’s a long time even for patience. Jaldi jaldi shooting karta hoon don’t worry. https://t.co/3PtMHPA8CS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Now, if these aren’t multiple hints then we don’t know what is!

Shah Rukh Khan if you’re reading this, please make the announcement for Pathan already

