Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been desperately missing the superstar on the silver screen. And no, we aren’t making it up on our own but his #AskSRK is the proof of the same. The hashtag started trending within 15 minutes of the announcement and a fan asked about the sequel of Jab Harry Met Sejal and the ‘King Of Wit’ replied in his own style.

Advertisement

SRK is known for his wit and sarcasm in the industry and always have something refreshing to tell his fans.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Jab Harry Met Sejal starred Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and was released in the year 2017. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film was a major flop at the box office and not even the starry performances could help the ship from sinking.

A fan asked, “Sir Jab Harry Met Sejal ka sequel kab aaraha hai ?? #AskSRK”. Replying to the fan, the Raees actor replied, “Ha ha. Yahaan Twitter pe sab box office failures ka hi sequel kyon maang rahe hain???”

Ha ha. Yahaan Twitter pe sab box office failures ka hi sequel kyon maang rahe hain??? https://t.co/9JmBkCO52T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Haha! Shah Rukh Khan surely knows how to make fun of himself.

Meanwhile, a fan also asked the Raees actor, “#AskSRK any any any hint or glimpse of your next movie we are sooooo soooo despite !!!!!” Replying to the fan, the Raees actor replied, “Arre so many films waiting to release in the cans….our turn will come after them don’t worry!”

Shah Rukh Khan gave a subtle hint about Pathan without giving away too many details to his fans.

Next up, a fan asked, “#AskSRK Sir Big screen pe kab dikhoge?” Replying to the fan, the 55-year-old actor replied, “Bhai bana raha hoon…bana raha hoon!!!”

Do you still need confirmation after this? Duh!

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s witty reply on When Harry Met Sejal’s sequel to a fan? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Ajaz Khan Says NCB Found 4 Sleeping Pills In His House Which Were Supposed To Be Consumed By His Depressed Wife

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube