The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a severe crisis in almost everyone’s life. Be it financially, mentally or physically; most people have suffered a lot. But, today, we are talking about Atul Virkar, who rose to fame with many Marathi and Hindi films and has also worked in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He is going through a major financial crisis due to the lockdown because his son has been diagnosed with the rarest of rare disease.

Atul’s son Priyansh is not even 2-years-old and is the 320th patient among the 400 patients in the world to be diagnosed with AHDS (Allan-Herndon-Dudley syndrome). The actor spoke his heart out about the problem he is going through. Keep scrolling further to know more.

According to an interview given to The Times Of India, Atul Virkar spoke about his struggling period. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said, “I have struggled a lot in life since the beginning. I was a teenager when my father passed away. I used to earlier stay in Mangaon (A few kms away from Mahad), and I travelled from Mangaon to Mumbai for shooting and work. I am a pandit too. People know me as a pandit in the industry as I have helped everyone bring the Muhurat of the films, and I have performed many poojas on-screen and offscreen. There was a period in my life where I sold Newspapers, Agarbatti, Papad for survival. It was a really tough time for my family and me”.

Talking about his son’s condition, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Atul Virkar said, “I won’t say that lockdown has affected me because it has affected all of us. There is a difference in my case. I have a responsibility for my child, who is currently fighting hard with the disease. My son cannot stand up or do anything like any ordinary kid. He always lies on the bed. It’s the rarest rare disease. We are doing a treatment for him, but there is no medicine available for it in India. I got to know from some doctors that the only way to treat my child is to order medicines from the Netherlands. It is one of the countries that make medicines for AHDH patients, and I am working hard and pushing my limits and arranging funds to give my son his treatment as soon as possible.”

Atul further said that he does not have expectation from anyone, but he wants his industry friends to support him in this tough time. He wants to work hard so that he can be financially stable and help his son recover.

Our heart goes out to the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Atul Virkar, and we hope he recovers soon.

