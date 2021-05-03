Shweta Tiwari is one of the most ravishing beauties in the television world. She rose to fame with her portrayal as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is a household name to date. Apart from her tremendous acting skills, it is her fashion avatars that leave everyone stunned time and again. The recent look is sure to make you question if she is really 40! Read on for details.

As most know, Shweta recently opened up on her weight transformation. The beauty worked out a lot amid the pandemic to shed some extra pounds. Ever since one can see her abs developing and the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress has been flaunting her toned body!

Yesterday, Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram and shared pictures in a white lehenga. To begin with, it is THE ULTIMATE PICK for summer weddings. The attire is something that perfectly matches the current trends. The blouse is one-shoulder with beautifully detailed sleeves. There are silver symmetrical embellishments all over the lehenga.

And the best is yet to come! The extended sleeves from one shoulder also work as a dupatta from behind. It’s something that most designers have been opting for these days. Let’s be honest, a dupatta was always such a mess to carry at wedding events. Not anymore!

Shweta Tiwari wore matching long silver earrings along with the outfit. She kept her hair open in waves and opted for minimal nude makeup. Have a glimpse at her goddess look below:

Just like the many shades of Shweta Tiwari, this also has left us wondering if she’s really 40. These are some major fitness goals and we’re motivated as hell!

Meanwhile, the actress has been facing issues in her personal life. Her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli time and again appears in the media to make ill statements about her.

