Ileana D’Cruz is one such name that might not appear in the list of top-most actresses of the Bollywood industry, but that does not keep her away from being in controversies. There has been much fake news revolving around her life lately. Recently you all must have heard about a piece of news which claimed that the actress was pregnant and she underwent abortion.

Well, finally, Ileana has broken silence on this news and opened up about a lot of things that we bet you would definitely want to listen to. Keep scrolling further to read about this.

In the latest interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ileana D’Cruz revealed that when she heard about the news of her pregnancy and then abortion, she could not help but laugh out loud. Ileana shared, “There have been a few. There was one where apparently I was pregnant and had an abortion. It is kind of sad, honestly, that people actually wrote stuff like that. It was bizarre.” It was in 2018 that rumours of her pregnancy had made it to the headlines. However, she was quick enough to shut all the rumours by posting a picture on social media saying, ‘not pregnant’.

Ileana D’Cruz also spoke about the reports that claimed she attempted suicide. “There was another where I had committed suicide, not attempted. Very sad. (That) I had committed suicide, but I had survived, and my maid had confirmed the news. I didn’t have a maid, I didn’t attempt suicide, I was alive… It didn’t make any sense. I don’t even know where they get stuff like that,” Ileana said.

Well, we absolutely understand what the actress must have gone through after reading these rumours about her. Thankfully, Ileana D’Cruz is perfectly fit and fine now! Share your thoughts about these rumours.

