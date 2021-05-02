'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Ashlesha Savant tests Covid positive

Kumkum Bhagya actress Ashlesha Savant on Saturday informed fans that she has tested Covid positive.

Advertisement

“I tested positive for Covid-19 today. Following my Doctor’s Protocol. Isolating and quarantined at home. Please take care and stay safe. Most importantly stay calm. Prayers and strength for all. Thank you for your love and support,” she said in a note she posted on Instagram.

Advertisement

Along with an image of the written note, Ashlesha Savant posted a second picture in black and white of a thermometer and an oximeter in an outstretched palm.

“Please take care and stay calm,” Ashlesha Savant captioned alongside the posts.

Ashlesha is popular as Meera in Kumkum Bhagya, and has made a mark in shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Saat Phere.

Must Read: Hina Khan Struggles As She’s Unable To Support Mother Post Father’s Demise: “A Helpless Daughter Who…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube