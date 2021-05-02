Some days ago actress Hina Khan lost her father, Aslam Khan, due to cardiac arrest. The actress was shooting in Kashmir for her upcoming project in where she was informed about the same, to which she rushed to Mumbai to attend her father’s final rites.

Hina has been very expressive and vocal about her relationship with her father being a daddy’s girl she was always clicked sharing adorable moments and speaking about him in interviews.

His death has been a blow on Hina Khan as the star was seen taking to her Instagram sharing a heart-wrenching note that stated, “A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most.. Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around.. But there’s a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do..🙏 And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl.. Send in your prayers plz, Let there be light..

Dua”

Check out the post shared by Hina Khan below:

Hina got tested positive a few days back and is home quarantined. She recently changed her bio to “Daddy’s strong girl”, as a tribute to her later father.

Previously, Hina Khan thanked each and everyone for supporting her amid the tough time. She wrote, “My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on April 20. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love.”

