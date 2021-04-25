Hina Khan recently lost her father due to cardiac arrest and immediately rushed to Mumbai upon hearing the news. The actress was shooting in Kashmir for ‘Senior’ and has now penned an emotional note on her Instagram for her late father. Read to know more.

Hina’s friends from across the industry were pouring their condolences to her late father along with her fans on social media.

The Hacked actress took to her official Instagram handle and wrote, “My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on April 20. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love.”

Hina Khan shared this note on her Instagram story.

Take a look at it here:

May the departed soul rest in peace!

Meanwhile, Hina Khan’s arrival video of the airport was doing the rounds on social media and how paps were continuously taking her pictures.

Her friend Vikas Gupta criticised this behaviour of paps and tweeted, “Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shout face pe light maar and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle.”

Many other friends from the industry sent condolences to Hina Khan including Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli who wrote, “I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever My deepest condolence to you and your family@eyehinakhan”.

