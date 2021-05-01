Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Aly Goni has tested negative for Covid-19 and is feeling better now. Aly tweeted the news on Friday evening, and urged everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Tests are negative and I m feeling better now thank you so much everyone love u all and please take care koi bhi symptoms ho seedha test karado (Get yourself tested if you have any symptoms) take care of ur self and ur family,” Aly Goni wrote.

Check out the post shared by the Bigg Boss 14 contestant below:

Tests are negative and I m feeling better now thank you so much everyone ❤️ love u all and please take care koi bhi symptoms ho seedha test karado 🙏🏼 take care of ur self and ur family ❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) April 30, 2021

Just last month, Aly Goni collaborated with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and singer Tony Kakkar for song titled Tera Suit.

Aly and Jasmin realised their love for each other during Bigg Boss 14.

Must Read: Splitsvilla Fame Divya Agarwal On Being Trolled & Objectified Over Revealing Clothes: “You Think I’ll Remove It After Seeing B**bs* Are Seen?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube