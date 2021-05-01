Divya Agarwal has been creating a lot of noise lately. The Splitsvilla beauty witnessed a tough time amid the pandemic as she lost her father. She also sent out good news confirming boyfriend Varun Sood’s entry into Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 yesterday. But the haters don’t seem to stop over her latest Instagram reel. Read on for her answer to all the trolls.

As we most know, there’s this ‘Aurora Runaway’ trend that’s currently going viral on Instagram. A lot of users including celebrities have been making videos following the same. Divya too joined the league and shared her clip from the beach and it was beautiful.

However, certain social media users couldn’t take the fact that her kaftan had a deep plunging neckline. Trolls backlashed Divya Agarwal for her revealing clothes and came up with the worst comments. Many even expected her to delete the post. But it also grabbed her a massive 28M views.

In a conversation with TOI, Divya Agarwal reacted to it saying, “You just can’t teach them. The generation has a certain mentality and I wonder how they behave in their family. There is a huge gap in mentality and education. I always try to break that by calling them out. It is important to teach them on social media politely. It doesn’t hurt me but it bothers me. I have friends abroad and I discuss how content is perceived there and in India. They feel that it is their right to teach a celebrity or order what we should do in our lives. There’s a doctor, who keeps DMing me that ‘Tum jaise log Goa jaake corona spread karte ho.’ I don’t have the stamina to explain to people about my work schedule.”

“People commenting sh*t and objectifying me on my latest reel are the only ones who look at things in a certain way. When I shot and uploaded I saw nothing like it.. You think I’ll remove it after seeing *b**bs* are seen? You are so wrong trust me I’m worried about the women around you perverts,” Divya Agarwal concluded.

