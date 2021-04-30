Kangana Ranaut is one of the talented actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut with Anurag Basu’s film Gangster which had fetched her multiple awards. Several filmmakers and critics took notice of her talent after the 2006 thriller. But did you how she landed on the role? Scroll down to more.

Kangana has made a mark in the industry with blockbusters like Queen, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Tanu Wed Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. But for her grabbing a role in her debut film wasn’t a cakewalk. In fact, she got in the Anurag Basu directorial only came after a bout of rejection.

Appearing in one of the old interviews of Anupam Kher’s chat show “The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai”, Kangana Ranaut said, “I thought staying in Bombay (Mumbai) for a month and auditioning for movies would help. I was sitting with 10-15 girls for a shoot when I met an agent who took me to Mahesh Bhatt’s office. I met Mohit Suri and Anurag who saw my pictures. I then auditioned for a role. But Bhatt saab said, ‘This girl is very young, barely 17-18 years. We need a mature lady at least 28-29 years of age for his next film.’ Then I heard they signed Shiney Ahuja and Chitrangada Singh for their next film.”

Kangana Ranaut further said, “Suddenly one day after two months, Anurag called me desperately and said they needed to leave for an outdoor shoot immediately and are unable to get through Chitrangada. So Anurag said, ‘Chalo chalo ab tumhara hi make-up karke thodi badi dikhayenge, tum hi kar lo film (Now we will do your make-up to make you look a bit mature, and now you only do the film’. That’s how I got ‘Gangster’”

The film Gangster was released in 2006. In the film, Kangana Ranaut was seen playing the role of a bar girl who falls in love with two men – first, a notorious gangster, essayed by Shiney Ahuja and then a cop Aakash, played by Emraan Hashmi.

