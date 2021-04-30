Chandro Tomar Who Is Better Known As Shooter Dadi Passes Away After Battling COVID-19
Chandro Tomar AKA Shooter Dadi Succumb To COVID-19(Photo Credit – Twitter/Imdb)

Shooter Chandro Tomar aka Shooter Dadi, one of the inspirations for the 2019 film Saand Ki Aankh, is no more. The senior lady, who is an inspiration to many along with her sister, passed away at the age of 89 due to Covid-19 today, Friday, April 30.

As per reports, she was admitted to a hospital in Meerut earlier this week after she complained of difficulty breathing. A couple of days ago, a tweet on the veteran shooter’s Twitter page read, “Dadi Chandro Tomar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital due to breathing problem. God protect all – Family.”

Many celebrities and other personalities have taken to Twitter to offer their condolence on her demise. Bhumi Pednekar, who personified Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh, took to Twitter and expressed her grief on her passing away. The actress tweeted, “Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girls to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her 🙏#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi”

Taapsee Pannu, who essayed the role of Chandro Tomar’s sister-in-law, Prakashi Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh, also took to social media and remembered her. Sharing a picture along with the veteran shooter, Tapsee tweeted, “For the inspiration you will always be… You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the (peace symbol)and peace be with you (Red heart)”

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, tweeted, “An epitome of gender equality & champion of women’s rights Smt Chandro Tomar, known as ‘Shooter Dadi’ by her fans & admirers is no more. The courage with which she challenged patriarchy & took up shooting as a sport will inspire generations to come. Condolences to her family.”

Here are some more Twitter users who took to the microblogging platform remembering Chandro Tomar:

May Chandro Tomar’s soul rest in peace.

