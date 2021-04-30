Shooter Chandro Tomar aka Shooter Dadi, one of the inspirations for the 2019 film Saand Ki Aankh, is no more. The senior lady, who is an inspiration to many along with her sister, passed away at the age of 89 due to Covid-19 today, Friday, April 30.

As per reports, she was admitted to a hospital in Meerut earlier this week after she complained of difficulty breathing. A couple of days ago, a tweet on the veteran shooter’s Twitter page read, “Dadi Chandro Tomar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital due to breathing problem. God protect all – Family.”

Many celebrities and other personalities have taken to Twitter to offer their condolence on her demise. Bhumi Pednekar, who personified Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh, took to Twitter and expressed her grief on her passing away. The actress tweeted, “Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girls to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her 🙏#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi”

Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her 🙏#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2021

Taapsee Pannu, who essayed the role of Chandro Tomar’s sister-in-law, Prakashi Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh, also took to social media and remembered her. Sharing a picture along with the veteran shooter, Tapsee tweeted, “For the inspiration you will always be… You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the (peace symbol)and peace be with you (Red heart)”

You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the ✌🏼 and peace be with you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4823i5jyeP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2021

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, tweeted, “An epitome of gender equality & champion of women’s rights Smt Chandro Tomar, known as ‘Shooter Dadi’ by her fans & admirers is no more. The courage with which she challenged patriarchy & took up shooting as a sport will inspire generations to come. Condolences to her family.”

An epitome of gender equality & champion of women’s rights Smt Chandro Tomar, known as ‘Shooter Dadi’ by her fans & admirers is no more. The courage with which she challenged patriarchy & took up shooting as a sport will inspire generations to come. Condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/mhvOaGjAZI — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 30, 2021

Here are some more Twitter users who took to the microblogging platform remembering Chandro Tomar:

Shooter Dadi was a fierce lady, an icon of inspiration for the women of India. She will be remembered by many generations to come. Let's pray for her soul to rest in peace.

ॐ शान्ति शान्ति शान्ति 🙏🏻#India #ShooterDadi #DadiChandroTomar #COVID19 @taapsee pic.twitter.com/7aB7Gj38Vb — Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) April 30, 2021

Shooter Dadi Passes Away due to Covid in Meerut OM SHANTHI 🙏🙏 #chandrotomar @basedhuvai pic.twitter.com/TFRfxcGLyA — सनातनी⛳ (@kori_navdeep) April 30, 2021

Another sad news .. Many National Award winner Jindadil Dadi shooter "Dadi Chandro Tomar" has passed away from Corona. 😞 Tearful tribute to grandma 🙏💐..@realshooterdadi #dadichandrotomar #ShooterDadi pic.twitter.com/iu42Qt0Ygh — Avinash Kumar Ojha🇮🇳 (@iamavinash_) April 30, 2021

May Chandro Tomar’s soul rest in peace.

