Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Monday shut up a troll calling her “sasti maal”. The abusive tweet was later deleted.

Advertisement

It all began with a user requesting actor Sonu Sood for an ambulance equipped with oxygen for Delhi to Gwalior. Taapsee helpfully shared the tweet, writing: “ambulance needed”.

Advertisement

However, reacting to the actress’s tweet, a troll asked her to donate her car instead of spreading the word on Twitter. However, the post was derogatory in the language used to address the actress.

“Apni car de de punnu… sab kaam twitter per hi karegi… baketi karwa lo iss sasti maal se,” the user wrote in a tweet, which was deleted later.

Reacting to the tweet, Taapsee Pannu wrote: “Can you please shut up! Like just STFU! If this is all u wanna say in these times then hold on until this country gets back to breathing normally and then get back to your sh*t ways until then DONT CROWD MY TIMELINE WITH YOUR NONSENSE and let me do what I am doing!”

Can you please shut up! Like just STFU ! If this is all u wanna say in these times then hold on until this country gets back to breathing normally and then get back to your shit ways until then DONT CROWD MY TIMELINE WITH YOUR NONSENSE and let me do what I am doing! https://t.co/is6bUOG6mA — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 26, 2021

Taapsee Pannu has a long line of films coming up. She will be seen in “Rashmi Rocket”, “Looop Lapeta”, “Haseen Dilruba”, and “Dobaara”. Besides this, she has been busy preparing for “Shabaash Mithu”, based on the life of Indian women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The film has been written by Priya Aven and directed by Rahul Dholakia.

Must Read: Leading Kannada Film Producer Ramu Dies Due To COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube