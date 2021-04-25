Kangana Ranaut is a Bollywood actress who is well known for not mincing her words, and her tweets are proof of the same. The actress is embroiled in one controversy or another and irkes the public from time to time. Once again, the Panga actress has made it to the headlines, and it is for her words directed to actress Taapsee Pannu.

Recently Kangana replied to a post by Urban Dictionary, and her fans weren’t happy. The post was a mock definition of Taapsee, and the Queen actress further poked fun. Read on to know the definition and why Ranaut’s fans are not impressed with her response.

Urban Dictionary posted a mock definition of the Pink actress that read, “Taapsee Pannu is bollywood actress known for her befitting replies. She’s also called as the “Sasti Copy” of Indian superstar and padma shri recipient – Kangana Ranaut. She is also a member of Pappu Gang. Taapsee Pannu is a walmart version of Kangana Ranaut.” Quoting this tweet, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today ….”

Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today …. 😂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 24, 2021

Reading her reply, many fans and followers of Kangana Ranaut weren’t happy, and many even criticized her. Replying to her, one Twitter user wrote, “Then what’s the difference between you and Bullywood? All that standing up for Sushant only to turn around and do similar to someone else.” A second netizen replied to her, saying, “Kangana don’t do this kind of tweets it’s going to damage ur image please don’t do. It’s of requests. We all love uh. We can’t

see uh in troubles.”

Another Twitterati commented on Kangana Ranaut’s tweet, saying, “There was a time when I thought you are brave and will be matured as compared to others .. but when we look back it seems u grow by bullying others.. ur performance is good but in bollywood someone can always replace u..please be humble and it’s my humble request” A fourth user wrote, “Forget about celebrity , first get mature @KanganaTeam , such teenagers behavior.”

Then what's the difference between you and Bullywood? All that standing up for Sushant only to turn around and do similar to someone else… — Dipu (@DipuH_07) April 24, 2021

There was a time when I thought you are brave and will be matured as compared to others .. but when we look back it seems u grow by bullying others.. ur performance is good but in bollywood someone can always replace u..please be humble and it's my humble request — jason jay (@jason_joseph60) April 24, 2021

Kangana don't do this kind of tweets it's going to damage ur image please don't do. It's of requests. We all love uh. We can't see uh in troubles. — Anveshkeshawar (@anveshkeshawar) April 24, 2021

seems like someone else is the sasta version of karan johar….you are the one who said he humiliated you publically and here you are bullying others….trying hard to create a new late sushant singh rajput…be self obsessed but in the process dont degrade others.. — bhawna singhal (@bhawna_ls) April 24, 2021

@taapsee is trying atleast to help the needy at this testing time. Also being a 'she-man' with a good heart is much better than being pseudo queen with a venomous heart. @salonayyy was a dumb and then @SonuSood was targeted. But peolpe are proud of who they are today 🙏🏼 — Bhaskarjyoti Dutta (@bjd008) April 24, 2021

She's done it before. A while back..late last year she mocked a young girl for her appearance. That was despicable, it really was. That girl gained a lot of support from everyone ❤💯. And this shows just how black Kangana's heart really is. 🖤 — Respect is earned 💯 (@ILoveMyBoys1000) April 24, 2021

She has a class, indeed she is a great actress, good agile physique and fills action packed performace like naam Shabana, pink, most importantly she is a software engineer, unlike you twelfth dropout runaway kid. She has a class the u can never be, stop trying to hard. — Abhishek Jha (@AbhishekJha1121) April 24, 2021

When we see your interviews or air portlooks you looks very dignified..but in twitter your tweets are indecent.everything has limit.this tweet not needed at all.please maintain some dignity. — Baru (@bharathiyerra1) April 24, 2021

U r shameless. Dusro ko neecha dikha kar koi upar nahi uth sakta. And instead of belittling other people help our country people at the time of crisis. I was ua fan but now aapki soch ko dekhke bahut bura lagta hai. — Jagmeet Kaur (@Jagmeet82529858) April 24, 2021

Not able to handle her fame and success. She thinks whatever worked once will always work. She got credit for berating KJo and now tries the same formula on others. She was nothing then and will never be anything ever with her insecure mindset. — saisha (@saisha83346320) April 24, 2021

Shame on you to insult another fellow female actress. We don't know if there are bullies in Bollywood or not but you definitely are one. You preaching about anything is like devil quoting scriptures. — raj (@rajhumanist1) April 24, 2021

Forget about celebrity , first get mature @KanganaTeam , such teenagers behavior. — Tara Sharma (@sharma251289) April 24, 2021

But that’s not all. Kangana Ranaut even replied to one of the tweets criticizing her words for fellow actor Taapsee Pannu. Replying to a tweet calling her words a ‘cheap line’, Kangana said, “Being a she man is cheap ? How rude Nayan…. I think it’s a compliment for her tough looks … why you thinking only negative I don’t understand…”

Being a she man is cheap ? How rude Nayan…. I think it’s a compliment for her tough looks … why you thinking only negative I don’t understand… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 24, 2021

Just a couple of days ago, the equation between leading Bollywood ladies was quite different. In her acceptance speech at the recent Filmfare Awards, Taapsee Pannu praised Kangana Ranaut and thanked her for pushing the boundaries and taking the benchmark of ace performances higher each year. Kangana appreciated her words and even shared the speech on social media. She had even written, “no one deserves it more than you.”

Well, we wonder what the equation between the two is now!

