Twitterati Blast Kangana Ranaut For Calling Taapsee Pannu A’ She-Man;’ Say “What’s The Difference Between You And Bullywood?”
Kangana Ranaut Compliments Taapsee Pannu By Calling Her A’ She-Man;’ Netizens Aren’t Happy ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kangana Ranaut is a Bollywood actress who is well known for not mincing her words, and her tweets are proof of the same. The actress is embroiled in one controversy or another and irkes the public from time to time. Once again, the Panga actress has made it to the headlines, and it is for her words directed to actress Taapsee Pannu.

Recently Kangana replied to a post by Urban Dictionary, and her fans weren’t happy. The post was a mock definition of Taapsee, and the Queen actress further poked fun. Read on to know the definition and why Ranaut’s fans are not impressed with her response.

Urban Dictionary posted a mock definition of the Pink actress that read, “Taapsee Pannu is bollywood actress known for her befitting replies. She’s also called as the “Sasti Copy” of Indian superstar and padma shri recipient – Kangana Ranaut. She is also a member of Pappu Gang. Taapsee Pannu is a walmart version of Kangana Ranaut.” Quoting this tweet, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today ….”

Reading her reply, many fans and followers of Kangana Ranaut weren’t happy, and many even criticized her. Replying to her, one Twitter user wrote, “Then what’s the difference between you and Bullywood? All that standing up for Sushant only to turn around and do similar to someone else.” A second netizen replied to her, saying, “Kangana don’t do this kind of tweets it’s going to damage ur image please don’t do. It’s of requests. We all love uh. We can’t

see uh in troubles.”

Another Twitterati commented on Kangana Ranaut’s tweet, saying, “There was a time when I thought you are brave and will be matured as compared to others .. but when we look back it seems u grow by bullying others.. ur performance is good but in bollywood someone can always replace u..please be humble and it’s my humble request” A fourth user wrote, “Forget about celebrity , first get mature @KanganaTeam , such teenagers behavior.”

But that’s not all. Kangana Ranaut even replied to one of the tweets criticizing her words for fellow actor Taapsee Pannu. Replying to a tweet calling her words a ‘cheap line’, Kangana said, “Being a she man is cheap ? How rude Nayan…. I think it’s a compliment for her tough looks … why you thinking only negative I don’t understand…”

Just a couple of days ago, the equation between leading Bollywood ladies was quite different. In her acceptance speech at the recent Filmfare Awards, Taapsee Pannu praised Kangana Ranaut and thanked her for pushing the boundaries and taking the benchmark of ace performances higher each year. Kangana appreciated her words and even shared the speech on social media. She had even written, “no one deserves it more than you.”

Well, we wonder what the equation between the two is now!

