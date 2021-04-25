Almost every Bollywood buff is now aware that Salman Khan and Arijit Singh don’t share a good relation. It all happened during one particular award show, where Arijit’s comment hurt the superstar. While the entire banter looked a light-hearted one, no one was aware that it would trigger the actor badly.

Advertisement

It was Arijit’s first award function and it was hosted by Salman Khan. The singer had arrived there in his chappals and a casual look. He was really dozed off due to a busy schedule. He won the trophy for his sensational voice in Aashiqui 2. While giving a trophy, Salman funnily said if he had fallen asleep. In a response, Arijit said, “Aap logon ne sula dia (you all put me to sleep).” And from hereon, the relations between the both soured.

Advertisement

A few years back, Arijit Singh shared some unknown things about his matter with Salman, in a talk with IANS. He shared that he quickly apologized to the actor for his comment, but unfortunately, it never made a difference. He even revealed that it was Kick, where he first time saw a rejection from the Dabangg actor. “When I recorded a song for the Meet Brothers in “Kick”, they called me saying Bhai doesn’t want to keep the song,” he quoted.

Post Kick, Arijit Singh was working on Bajrangi Bhaijaan with Pritam. He was approached for the song by the composer. Later he was told that Salman might remove his voice from the song, after which the Tum Hi Ho singer stopped working on the project. Post Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a similar thing happened during Sultan, which remains to be the most infamous story.

Surprisingly, even Salman Khan had liked Arijit’s song for Sultan but then, his song was removed. “I thought everything was okay. I planned to dedicate the song to Salman sir after the release, go to his house and thank him. Then I got an SMS from Vishal Dadlani. He informed me my song couldn’t be kept in “Sultan”. Vishal said Salman sir had forgiven me, but I couldn’t sing for him,” he added.

What do you think about Salman vs Arijit matter? Share with us in the comments below.

Must Read: Munna Bhai 3 Exclusive! Arshad Warsi & Boman Irani BREAK SILENCE; Circuit Says, “…There Is No Film But”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube