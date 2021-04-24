Munna Bhai 3 Exclusive! Arshad Warsi & Boman Irani BREAK SILENCE; Circuit Says, "...There Is No Film But"

If there is one threequel that India has been waiting for ages, it is Munna Bhai 3. The franchise that stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani in pivotal parts has been a massive success directed by Rajkumar Hirani. But it has been years since we have all been waiting for the team to reunite. The rumour mill time and again churns out speculated gossip, but to no confirmation.

Arshad and Boman are right now in the promotional phase for their new Amazon Prime Video series LOL. The two joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation. While they, as usual, put their funniest foot forward, they also got candid on Munna Bhai 3. And this time around, they have an update that certainly not much happy. Below is everything you need to know about the same and also what both the actors have to say.

When asked about the numerous speculations and rumours around Munna Bhai 3 and if anything about them is true, Arshad Warsi was quick to address that there is no plan as of yet. He said, “Yaar, this is a question we all have been asked over and over again. But there is no answer to it, honestly, there is no answer to it. Okay, I will tell you in a nutshell, you have a producer who wants to make the film, you have a director who wants to make the film, you actors who all want to do the film, you have audiences who want to see the film, there is no film but. That is the problem.”

Boman Irani, who has been a fan favourite from the franchise, added, “I will tell you to be very honest, I think someone like Raju (Rajkumar Hirani), even if he makes a bad film, it will be a huge success. But he doesn’t want to make a bad film na.”

Continuing on the same thought as Boman, Arshad Warsi talking about Munna Bhai 3 added, “His (Rajkumar) entire dedication and his honesty to work na, not going to allow him to do anything slightly below very good. So I don’t know. And I personally feel it’s a bit too late. You never know. I think the day Vinod (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) gets a little broke; he will say, let’s make Munna Bhai. We should rob him. We should steal his money.”

This is not the first time the team has opened up on Munna Bhai 3. A year ago, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had also shed some light on the project, and expressed how he wants it to happen.

Watch the full conversation below:

