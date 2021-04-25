Jaya Prada recently graced the Indian Idol 12 with her presence and told some interesting anecdotes about her co-actors from the recent past. The veteran actress joined the judges – Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya and entertained the audience with her stories about Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha and more.

Advertisement

Jay Bhanushali who happens to be the host of the show played a fun game with the veteran actress where he showed pictures of six actors from yesteryears including Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Rishi Kapoor and asked her to pick one actor for each question he asked.

Advertisement

Jay asks Jaya Prada, “Inme se, sabse zyada romantic scene mein kiske paseene choote the? (Of these men, who was the most nervous during a romantic scene?)” After thinking for a bit, the actress replied, “Dharam Ji.”

The Tohfa actress continued and said, “Hero se zyada mujhe friend nazar aate hai. Lekin jo rehearsal mein karte hai, wo take mein nahi hota. Kyunki take mein kuch aur karte hai (More than a hero, he’s like my friend. But he would not recreate his act from the rehearsal room during the take. During the take, he would do something completely different).”

Later Jay Bhanushali asks, who was the biggest ‘Kanjoos (stingy)’ out of all the six actors and Jaya Prada ponders for a bit and says, “Khaamosh!” and everyone bursts into laughter. Haha!

Take a look at the video here:

This is going to be a fun episode to watch, we can’t wait!

A while ago, Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini also appeared on Indian Idol 12 and revealed some secrets and stories of her life.

What are your thoughts on Jaya Prada’s fun answers to Jay? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Munna Bhai 3 Exclusive! Arshad Warsi & Boman Irani BREAK SILENCE; Circuit Says, “…There Is No Film But”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube