Dia Mirza is living her best life. The 39-year-old actress recently got married to long-time beau Vaibhav Rekhi in a private ceremony at home in the presence of her close friends and family. The Thappad actress is also expecting her first child with her husband and today, we bring you a throwback of the time when she revealed that she will stand with Salman Khan, no matter what.

Advertisement

Dia in an interview revealed the reason behind having Salman’s back and how he helped the actress save her mother’s life.

Advertisement

Back in 2015, when Mumbai Court’s judgement didn’t come in Salman Khan’s favour, Dia Mirza took to her Twitter and tweeted, “He is the man that saved my Mothers life. That I will never forget. #SalmanKhan.”

He is the man that saved my Mothers life. That I will never forget. #SalmanKhan — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 6, 2015

The Thappad actress followed it up with another tweet that read, “My previous tweet was NOT a comment on the proceedings of the verdict. It was an emotional confession of a grateful friend. #SalmanKhan.”

My previous tweet was NOT a comment on the proceedings of the verdict. It was an emotional confession of a grateful friend. #SalmanKhan — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 6, 2015

Later in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Dia Mirza revealed, “Once my mother fell unconscious. I called Salman since he stays close to my house. It was with his help that I was able to rush my mother to the hospital. The doctor later told us that had we not to got my mother admitted within those 15 minutes, she would have had very little chance of survival. I’m eternally grateful to Salman and will stand by him no matter what.”

Meanwhile, Dia is expecting her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and shared the good news on her social media handles a while ago. She took to her Instagram account and shared it with a beautiful caption that read, “Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb Photo by @vaibh_r #SunsetKeDiVaNe.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Arijit Singh Was Rejected For Not 1 Or 2 But 3 Songs By Salman Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube