By now, we all know that Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who is very vocal about whatever she feels. Be it the outsiders vs insiders debate or any social issue; the Panga actress is the first one to take panga with everyone. The actress who recently won a national award has opened up about the South film industry and the nepotism battle there.

Advertisement

Kangana has accepted that nepotism does exist there, just like the Bollywood industry. But she also defended the Tollywood film industry. Keep reading further to know what the actress has to say about it?

Advertisement

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Kangana Ranaut has said that Nepotism does exist in the south industry, but she also said that their outsiders are not bullied. She was speaking at the trailer launch of her trilingual film, Thalaivi, in Chennai on Tuesday afternoon. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, across cinemas next month.

“Since Thalaivi is the culmination of many industries, one thing that I have noticed in the South film industries–be it Tamil or Telugu–is that there may be Nepotism in the South film industry but there is no groupism and gangism. There’s no subjecting outsiders to bullying,” Kangana Ranaut said.

“They are very supportive and inclusive of people who come from outside. And the kind of love and encouragement I have experienced here, I don’t want to leave. I’m here now. I hope to do many more films here,” she added.

Kangana Ranaut is credited with having kick-started the debate around nepotism in the Hindi film industry. After having created a furore while speaking on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan, calling the filmmaker a ‘flag-bearer of nepotism, she has been slamming the culture of favouritism and lobbying in Bollywood for years now.

What do you think of Kangana’s views about the south industry? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 5: Holds Very Well On Tuesday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube