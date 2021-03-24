There was some good news for Mumbai Saga on Tuesday as the film held on quite well with 1.47 crores coming in. Considering the fact that Monday stood at 1.49 crores, this is a very good hold as some sort of fall was definitely expected but that hasn’t happened.

This gives the Sanjay Gupta directed film Mumbai Saga to keep a hold at the mass centers for days to come as well. For that all eyes would be on how do today and tomorrow turn out to be. If they stay on to be over 1.25 crores on both the days then that would be fair enough for the film.

The John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga has collected 11.70 crores so far and there would be more added to the total by the time the first week is through.

Saina releases this Friday but that’s for the multiplexes which means at the single screens Mumbai Saga won’t face any competition whatsoever for next few weeks. For more updates on this and the entertainment world stick to Koimoi!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

