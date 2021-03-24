Needless to say, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu is one of the films that has faced a bigger share of the wrath of the pandemic. The film had gone on floors just when the pandemic was gearing up to hit the country and later halted when the lockdown was imposed. After resuming work post, the government partially lifted the lockdown, there were a few more hurdles waiting for the team.

Most recently, we saw Kartik confirming that he has tested positive of the Coronavirus. The actor has been busy shooting ever since the exemptions were given, first with Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka and then the Anees Bazmee directorial. It was said that the team of the latter will also be tested for the virus. Kiara has now revealed hers and the filmmaker’s test results. Below is all you need to know about the same.

It was said that Kiara Advani, Tabu and Anees Bazmee were to get tested for the Coronavirus. The three of them had closely worked with Kartik Aaryan, who tested positive. Kiara talking to ETimes revealed that the director and herself have tested negative for the virus. She said, “Bazmee sir and I have tested negative.” Tabu’s test results are yet awaited, and we pray that she tests negative too.

Meanwhile, after Kartik Aaryan tested positive, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee had expressed shock, and said, “We followed strict covid guidelines, the entire unit including actors and technicians were tested every night before going on set the next day. We are all getting tested and will know only tomorrow if any other member of the crew has also got infected.”

The shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been halted as for now, and will only resume after all the precautions are taken, and guidelines are followed. The film is a sequel to the hit last decade film by the same name that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel in pivotal parts. It was directed by Priyadarshan. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

