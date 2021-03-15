It’s a new day and new quirk of Kartik Aaryan to witness on social media. The actor who has a knack to be witty on social media with his posts and comments has yet another epic moment on the photo-sharing app. This time he indulges in a fun conversation with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani and it left his fans in splits.

Advertisement

On Sunday, March 14th, Kartik shared a sexy click of himself on Instagram. In the picture we see him with a cool pair of shades on and the actor has captioned it saying, “Future so bright, Gotta wear shades.”

The picture soon garnered several comments from netizens and his fans as they dropped fire-emoticons and expressing how hot his new picture is. However, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star, Kiara Advani, decide to get cheeky and post the actor’s Dhamaka dialogue in his comment-section. The pretty actress dropped a comment saying, “No thanks to you Biatch,” and added a cool and crazy emoji to it.

This dialogue of Kartik Aaryan mouthed to his reel boss played by Amruta Subhash in the Dhamaka teaser has gone viral. It’s just that one moment in the teaser that shows what a phenomenal performer the actor is. But while on-screen he is in his character amazing us, off-screen he has the perfect reply to it in Kartik Aaryan style.

The actor replied to Kiara Advani, saying, ‘Shot rady hai aur madam van mein baith ke Insta kar rahi hain. Aa jao yaar,” and added a laughing-emoji. Kiara replied saying ‘Jhoteeee’ and the instagrammers were left in splits with their funny-chat.

Kartik Aaryan always shares an easy and warm camaraderie with his co-star. People who have worked with him have often said that he has an infectious and fun energy on the set and hence they love working with him. And no wonder, the fun energy is even extended on his social media where he often has witty replies for these fun conversations. Now isn’t he a complete rockstar!

Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will wrap up the film soon. He has Dostana 2 and other big releases on his platter which he is mum about. The actor even has Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka up for release soon on Netflix and this will be his first film to go live digitally. Big year for the rising superstar.

Must Read: Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar Is All Set To Go To Ayodhya To Give The Mahurat Shot Of His Upcoming Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube