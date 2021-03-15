It rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s birthday today, and we decided to celebrate not by only playing his songs at home but by looking at something he has that we don’t. There are just a handful of people worldwide who can afford to purchase cars, as this music producer does.

Advertisement

With titles like producer, composer, rapper, pop singer, lyricist and film actor to his name, it is no surprise that he is worth crores of rupees. The singer, who has crooned songs like Angrezi Beat, Party All Night, Lungi Dance, High Heels, Aao Raja and more, has an array of cars in his garage than can give a wheels lover an org*sm.

Advertisement

From Audis to a Jaguar, BMW and more, take a look at some of the most expensive, classy and fast cars in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s garage.

Audi R8 V10 Plus

Yo Yo Honey Singh has quite a few cars in his garage, and the most expensive one is his Audi R8 V10 Plus. The vehicle cost close to Rs 2.47 Crore and has an utterly stylish design. The car has a massive 5.0-litre V10 engine that gives out 520 BHP of max power and 560 Nm of torque. The car is powerful enough to reach a top speed of 330 kmph.

Jaguar XJL Supercharged

The next most expensive car in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s garage is one he brought for his mom. Celebrating the success of ‘Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana’, the rapper brought his mom a Jaguar XJL. The car reportedly cost approximately Rs 1.1 crore. The vehicle comes with a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine which produces a max power of 301 BHP and a whopping 689 Nm of peak torque. The car can run up from 0 – 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Audi Q7

The Audi Q7 cost the rapper anywhere between Rs 69.21 to Rs 81.11 Lakh (ex-showroom price). The car sports a rugged exterior and innovative technology. It runs on a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine with a torque output of 248 BHP and 370 Nm unit. This vehicle’s top speed is 233 kmph and can go from 0 -100 kmph is around 6.9 seconds.

Rolls Royce Phantom Series II

Honey Singh’s Rolls Royce Phantom Series II runs on a 6.8-litre V12 petrol engine that churns out a power of 453 BHP and torque of 720 Nm. This car can go from 0 – 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and achieves the electronically-limited top speed of 240 kmph.

BMW 5-Series 520d

The BMW 5-Series of Yo Yo Honey Singh is an old-gen model. The sedan has a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine outputting 190 BHP and 400 Nm of torque. The car can reach 230 kmph at the top speed while accelerating quickly from 0 – 100 kmph in 7.2 seconds.

Happy Birthday, Yo Yo Honey Singh

Must Read: Vivek Oberoi On Making News For Landing In Trouble For Not Wearing A Helmet: “It Was The Same Week When I Announced A Scholarship Worth ₹16 Crore”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube