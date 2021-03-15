Alia Bhatt has turned a year older today. While we are all sending her loads of love and well wishes on this special day, there’s o doubt that she’s an inspiration to us around the year. From her dedication to her work and accomplishing things like having her own home, production house and more before she clocks in 30, Alia is also a fashion inspiration.

The Gully Boy actress has slayed the red carpets, movie premiers, promotional events, and many more social gathering in high-end fashion. From western looks comprising of pantsuits, dresses, gowns and more to Indian styles like sarees, suits, lehenga and more – she can pull them all off.

Today, as Alia Bhatt turns 28, we take a look at the many times she looked like a goddess in Indian attires. Take a look at the images below because they are proof!

Baby pink Lehenga

For Diwali 2020, Alia Bhatt opted for a baby pink hue, customised Madhurya Creations. As the day was also Children’s Day, the prints on the lehenga were made from children’s drawings from AOL free schools. The ensemble – made from 100 percent waste organic fabric – was created by 13 karigars with the artwork of 35 children over the course of 4 months.

Doesn’t she look beautiful! She styled her look with hanging jhumkas, a couple of bangles and a small black bindi. The simple makeup and nude pink lips, with her hair, pulled back in a little messy way; it just screams GORGEOUS!

Multicolour strip saree

For an award show celebrating the success of Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt wore a multi-coloured, stripped Sabyasachi saree that I personally just love. Who knew all these colours could be worn together and not look tacky or over the top!

The neatly tied bun with a centre parting paired with not too much makeup and bushy brows take this Sabyasachi creation notches higher. Those heavy, dangling earrings were the only accessories she wore, and we love her for that.

Pink Lehenga

Last February, Alia Bhatt looked stunning – a little more than usual – in this Manish Malhotra creation. Consisting of a pink criss-cross pattern work blouse, the skirt was filled with intriguing designs and had a border od stonework that matched the dupatta.

The flawless makeup, consisting of pink lips, khol laded eyes and shimmer, makes her look nothing less than angelic. The simple waves with a mang tikka sitting in the centre parting just screams and tells us little is enough. There’s no need to overdo a look.

White Punjabi suit

While there’s no denying how stunning she looks in heavy Indian ensembles and designs, Alia Bhatt showed us that she’s a pro at pulling off simple styles too. For the promotions of Kalank, Alia’s wardrobe was spot-free. The actress opted for a strappy Punjabi suit by designer Anita Dongre.

The bold lips and loose hair just make us love her and her fashion sense even more. The actress paired her simple white look – that featured minimal floral works in a silvery hue – with pale blue and silver jhumkas. Do you not love it?

Pink & Green Saree

If you copy Alia Bhatt’s look – with the same attitude – we are sure you will see a line of guys asking for your hand. Forget the guys; their moms are sure to be around you, too, for it screams elegance, innocence and beauty. This Tarun Tahiliani creation intriguing prints and patterns in pink along with yellow-golden circles and diamonds on the green material.

Paired with a red blouse with miniature gold prints, the actress completed the look with a green statement mang tikka. She opted for a pink eye shadow with a smokey effect and pink lips and a slightly messy pony.

Yellow suit

Another ensemble from the promotions of Kalank that I personally loved is this flared yellow suit by designer Manish Malhotra. The ensemble is pretty simple and breezy, featuring embroidery lacework in a dark yellow-golden shade.

The actress channelled her desi girl in this look entirely by opting for two braids with a centre parting that ended in a loose clipped up fashion. In the accessory department, she put on chandelier jhumkas that screamed Punjabi pataka. Minimal makeup and the simple bindi was the only touches she needed.

The Toga Saree

This Toga saree design by Sabyasachi is fashion, elegance and styling of another level altogether. The cyan and teal blue prints against a mustardy-gold backdrop are a beauty that we see very few personalities pull off the way Alia Bhatt did.

The backless ensemble, which had multiple layers and gathers, was accessorised with oversized, dreamcatcher style earring. For her hair, Alia opted for a pony and kept the makeup simple with nude lips and eye shadow that had a slight shimmer.

Yellow Lahenga

Alia Bhatt wore this yellow lehenga by designer Sabyasachi to the reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani in March 2019. And we must say, she set summer festive wardrobe goals with it. The embroidered patterns in the same shade of yellow scream not just beauty but royalty too.

She completed her look with a basic low-bun, kohl eyes, a stunning choker neckpiece and a small black bindi. Doesn’t she once again prove minimal work is needed to make an outfit stand out?

White and Gold Suit

Simple looks scream elegance and beauty is precisely what Alia Bhatt conveys via this Punit Balana creation. Mostly white, the bodice of this suit features a repetitive pattern in a dull gold-mustard hue. The lower half of the top depicts a sprinkle of dots that take the otherwise plain gathered look to another level.

The translucent dupatta with similar gold-mustard embroidered work is a piece you should have in your wardrobe. She completed the look with dangling Nora Jewels earrings and Indian footwear by Stoffa. She opted for a hair bun so that the eyes stay on her ensemble.

Maroon Suit

For an event in Kolkata, Alia Bhatt opted for a custom made maroon suit from designer Sabyasachi. This look has it all – Velvet, organza, vintage embroidery and spaghetti straps – and we love it.

The maroon ensemble with the gold prints on the kurti and dupatta will take you back in time. The velvet pyjamas are something not everyone can pull off – trust me. She complimented the look with gold earring and pinks.

Some other Indian looks Alia Bhatt slayed

Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt! Keep impressing us with more such unique looks <3

