It’s a day of celebration for Alia Bhatt fans as the actress has turned 28 today. Everywhere on social media, we could hashtag trending after Alia‘s name to celebrate the occasion. We too, at Koimoi, will be celebrating a young superstar’s birthday by dedicating a box office piece.

Advertisement

Today, we’ll be talking about Alia’s box office journey and will see her success ratio at the box office. 13 films old actress is currently leading the Bollywood game as she’s amongst the most successful actresses at present. Let’s take a look at her ‘Filmometer’ journey.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt debuted with 2012’s Student Of The Year. The film was a Super Hit at the box office. With her second film, Highway, the actress proved her acting mettle and made a statement that she’s going to be Bollywood queen one day. The film was an Average affair commercially. She saw another Super Hit in the form of 2 States. 2 Stated was even her first 100 crore grosser. She saw another success with her fourth release, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. It was a box office Hit.

Alia Bhatt’s next, Shandaar was a surprisingly big flop at the box office. Despite a huge start, the film was a Flop. Alia bounced back in a game as her next, Kapoor & Sons turned out to be a success and managed to bag a Plus tag. She got another Plus affair in the form of Udta Punjab. Just like Udta Punjab or one step ahead, Alia showed her acting skills in Dear Zindagi and the audience accepted it with open arms. The film was a Hit.

Then came Badrinath Ki Dulhania with which Alia got another 100 crore grosser and one more Super Hit. Her next two releases- Raazi and Gully Boy created a box office storm and made Alia an actress of another league. Both were Super Hit commercially. Unfortunately, Alia’s last theatrical release, Kalank, turned out to be a dud at the box office and was a Losing affair.

Calculating all successes against the total of 12 releases (excluding Sadak 2 as it was an OTT release), Alia Bhatt has a success ratio of 83.33% and that’s really really huge!

Click here to visit Alia’s filmometer.

Must Read: When Alia Bhatt Said ‘Wo Hila Raha Hai’ & Shahid Kapoor Couldn’t Control His ‘Double Meaning’ Laugh

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube