Alia Bhatt is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. We’ve seen her grow from this ‘bimbo queen’ to the intellectual being that she is today. She’s super innocent, which often even turns her into meme material. But did you know, she once said ‘wo hila raha hai’ on stage and Shahid Kapoor couldn’t stop himself from cracking up at the double meaning statement. Read on for details!

Advertisement

Shahid and Alia worked together on Shandaar. The film released in 2015 was directed by Vikas Bahl. While the promos were kickass and created a lot of buzz, the film turned out to be a box office dud. But there remain a lot of memories that are sure worth cherishing.

Advertisement

Shandaar team including Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and director Vikas Bahl once conducted an engaging event with the media persons. The team played a game that involved chits and fun activities around it. Amidst it all, it was a video that went viral like a wildfire which witnessed Alia saying, ‘wo hila raha hai.’

It all happened as the team was focused on collecting chits from the audience. Alia Bhatt was heard saying, “collect it from everybody and put it (chits) inside na.” But her next sentence looking at a member in the audience went, “wo waha se hila raha hai, uska dedo.”

The beauty realized her spill within a moment and shied away from the stage. Shahid Kapoor, who was busy drinking coffee, got to know about it from Vikas Bahl and couldn’t stop himself from cracking up.

He even asked Alia Bhatt to be more cautious on stage as he kept cracking up at the double meaning sentence. Check out the viral video below:

Must Read: Yayy! Master Hindi Version Is Premiering Today, Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi Set To Reach Wider Audience

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube