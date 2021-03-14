There is nothing stopping Alia Bhatt from having the time of her life with her besties. The Highway actress turned bridesmaid this weekend for her best friend, Rhea Khurana. While the actress was snapped leaving for Jaipur – where the wedding is being held – yesterday, now videos and pictures from the pre-wedding ceremonies have made their way online.

Advertisement

Alia is seen having a blast in these viral media clips while setting the stage on fire with her girlfriends. Scroll down and have a look at some pictures and videos we got our hands-on.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt looked stunning during the sangeet ceremony dressed in a pink saree paired with a sleeveless blouse with silver work. The actress and her gang are seen dancing to several hit songs, including Badshah’s Genda Phool and Tesher’s Jalebi Baby.

Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan was also seen having a blast during her pre-wedding functions. Following the ceremony, photos of the actors posing with the bride-to-be also surfaced online. Check out these videos and images from Alia Bhatt’s best friend’s wedding functions:

While the actress is having a blast in Jaipur, she recently got herself tested for COVID-19 following her boyfriends, actor Ranbir Kapoor and Gangubai Kathiawadi director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali testing positive. Issuing a statement stating that she hasn’t contracted the virus, the actress said, “I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care.” She added, “Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy with SLB’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, her Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. In fact, her first look as Sita, from the anticipated period drama, is all set to release tomorrow.

Must Read: Roohi Box Office Day 3: The Film Does Quite Well On Saturday, Jumps More Than 50% Over Friday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube