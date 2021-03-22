One of the most anticipated films currently in Bollywood is the mystery thriller, Chehre. The film is special for multiple reasons. It’s been a while since Badla and Andhadhun that B’Town has given us chills with that genre. It’s going to be Emraan Hashmi vs Amitabh Bachchan for the first-ever time. Last but not the least, the Rumi Jaffery directorial marks a comeback of Rhea Chakraborty.

With the pandemic affecting Bollywood on a huge scale, a lot of films witnessed the digital route. Gulabo Sitabo, Laxmii, Dil Bechara, Coolie No 1 are some of the flicks that were released on OTT. Now, producer Anand Pandit has confirmed to Koimoi that Chehre will eventually take the digital way too!

Anand Pandit shared, “Yes, sure it will be (released on OTT). In fact, we have already contacted Amazon. That would be after an 8-weeks embargo, once it is released in the theatres. Then it will be premiered on the streaming platform.”

But did the makers ever considered releasing Chehre direct to OTT amid the pandemic? “We had earlier a discussion about it, but never thought about it seriously. I along with the entire cast and crew were convinced that we want to have a theatre experience. We want to help the exhibitors to open up their theatres. We wanted to take entertainment to a bigger screen because of Mr Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor and our production value is also very big. So we didn’t want to restrict it to a Television screen or a mobile phone. That’s why we decided we don’t mind waiting for one year but we wanted to give that experience to the people,” answered Anand Pandit.

