Nehha Pendse is currently witnessing the best phase of her life. The actress was roped in as the new Anita Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The role was earlier played by Saumya Tandon, who left the show amid the pandemic. On the personal front, the Bigg Boss 12 contestant recently tied the knot with Shardul Bayas. But it seems the trolls have become a constant in her life.

For the unversed, Nehha has been a constant target of the trolls lately. The actress was loved by many as the new Anita Bhabi. But there remained a section of viewers who weren’t happy and backlashed her. A lot of it also remained the fact that they’ve seen Saumya Tandon play the role all their lives. So, naturally, the acceptance process took a while.

But things turned the worst when Nehha Pendse was trolled over the choice of her partner. Trolls continuously targeted her husband Shardul Bayas for his weight. On the other hand, the fact that Shardul is a divorcee did not go well with many.

Reacting to it all, Nehha Pendse in a conversation with Times Of India said, “I think somewhere down the line people hated me for my courage. I very strongly feel so. How dare she, how could she or how did her parents allow her to do this because we are not getting this privilege in our life. It was more of a fight like that. I have been working in this industry for such a long time but I’ve never been trolled for anything or I’ve never been in the news for my personal reasons. This happened all of a sudden and I started getting negative publicity which I am not used to. Initially, I was asking myself why it is happening and what different I am doing. After a lot of thinking I realised that they hate me for having ba**s.”

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress also revealed that her family had always been supportive and never questioned her choice.

More power to Nehha Pendse!

