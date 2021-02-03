The team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain finally got completed as the missing part got filled in the form of Nehha Pendse. She has joined the show as a replacement of Saumya Tandon to play the character of a fashionista, Anita Mishra.

We have often seen that whenever a new actor replaces an original one in the show, people tend to lose interest or slam the move of the makers. But in the case of Nehha, “all is well.” Yes, not just Saumya Tandon and the Bhabiji team, but even the audience is happy to see Nehha joining the sitcom and everyone is looking forward to seeing her stint as Anita. Even she assures of bringing something new to the character and not imitate Saumya.

In an interview with Times Of India, Nehha Pendse says, “When you are playing a character and that role has been essayed by someone in the past, for me it is as good as a new role. Because many people are asking me this that are you going to do the same thing or will you bring your own element to the character. So I want everyone to know that I am an artist and not a mimicry artist. I am not going to mimic Saumya Tandon. I am not playing Saumya Tandon, I am going to play Anita Bhabhi.”

Nehha Pendse also shares that Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain feels like home. “Yes, this is like a homecoming for me. And not just the producer, the director and the writer almost the team of May I Come In Madam is working on this project. Also, I know other people also who are working on the show. It’s not like I am working with a new set of people or actors. I know all of them more or less. I am going to be very comfortable,” she adds.

As everyone including Nehha is confident of showing a new package of Anita in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, we’re really excited to see her journey in the show.

