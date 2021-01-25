Saumya Tandon is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. Her stint in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! gave her immense popularity among the fans and became a household name with the same. The actress quit the show a while ago and this came as a surprise to all her fans.

Back in 2019, when Hina Khan made her Cannes debut, there was this whole debate on TV actors and Bollywood actors and whether TV actors get the same kind of respect as Bollywood actors.

Talking about TV actors not getting deserving respect in the entertainment industry, Saumya Tandon in a conversation with Hindustan Times said, “Sorry to say, but all actors of TV are not really actors. There are very few times when TV actors actually get opportunities to showcase their talent. There are a handful who could be considered real, serious thinking actors.”

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! the actress continued and spoke about the lack of good roles in the television industry and said, “Unfortunately, even for thinking actors, there are very little opportunities. If you say they are respected less, it’s because of the kind of content we are working on, and the talent we have. Everybody on TV cannot be called a serious actor. Probably at some level, it’s true, and maybe rightly so.”

The content on TV often comes off as regressive and talking about the same, Saumya Tandon said, “Content on TV is very regressive. There are very few shows which are good on TV. It is very challenging to be on TV and at the same time feel creatively satisfied, that’s a reality. Content is the king now, and what has happened is that lots of urban and younger audiences have stopped watching the content on TV and are now gradually moving towards the content on the web platforms.”

Her statements didn’t go well with her co-stars and netizens at that point in time and turned into a huge controversy.

