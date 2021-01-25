Rakhi Sawant‘s hilarious antics give a much-needed entertainment quotient on for Bigg Boss 14 viewers. The actress had previously confessed her feelings for Abhinav Shukla and now she is trying to woo him. This time she went a step ahead teasing him.

The network released a new promo video on social media, wherein, Rakhi was seen writing ‘I Love You Abhinav’ all over her body and roaming around in the house. All the other contestants, including his wife Rubina Diliak was, were shocked by her behaviour.

As shown in the promo, Rakhi Sawant scribbled ‘I love Abhinav’ all over her body in red and goes to Abhinav Shukla. He was shocked to see her like this. Rubina Diliak was also shocked and angry over her behaviour. She even calls it “cheap entertainment.”

Arshi Khan too comments about Rakhi’s behaviour and says “Aise toh Abhinav dur chala jayega.” To which Rakhi said, “Mujhe un logon se koi alag kar de, is duniya mein koi paida nahin hua hai.” The caption of the video also reads, “#RakhiSawant ke pyaar ki deewangi kar gayi hai saari haddein paar! Kya yeh layega unke aur #RubiNav ke dosti mein daraar?” Take a look at the promo below:

In the promo video, Rubina also warns her husband saying, “She’ll cross her limits, now don’t encourage her.”

However, this is not the first time that Rakhi Sawant has tried to tease Abhinav Shukla in this season of Bigg Boss. The actress had asked Abhinav to help her to drape a saree and he obliged. The fun moments between them are getting a lot of attention and viewers of the show are absolutely loving it.

Previously, a press conference was conducted during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, wherein Rakhi was confronted over some of their actions inside the house. She shocked everyone by admitting that she married Riteish for the sake of money as she had become financially weak. And when she was asked about the whereabouts of her husband, she said that she herself didn’t see him ever since they got married.

