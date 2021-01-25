Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar, who is an avid social media user, has been sharing adorable pictures and videos of her along with her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh. Evidently, the singer is in the happiest phase of her life.

Now the O Saki Saki singer recently took to Instagram and shared a fun video wherein she can be seen pampering her mother with a relaxing head massage. Her mother can be seen completely enjoying the massage session. Read on to know more.

In the video, Neha Kakkar can be seen wearing a pink jumpsuit and sitting comfortably on the sofa while the mother was in a pink nightgown. Neha’s mom seemed to be proud of her daughter and can be heard saying that her little fingers and small hands must have gotten tired by massaging her head.

Neha shared the video on her Instagram page and thanked her husband Rohanpreet Singh for capturing the moment. She wrote, “Mumma Ki Seva at Mumma Papa’s House! Thank you @rohanpreetsingh for capturing the best moments always! #KakkarFamily.” Take a look at the video below:

Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohonpreet has been celebrating all their first Lohri, Karwa Chauth, Diwali with much excitement. The two tied the knot on October 24, 2020, after dating for a brief period. Recently, the two made headlines for faking a pregnancy to promote their upcoming song, Khyal Rakhya Kar. Both received massive backlash for it after finding out that it was merely a publicity gimmick.

Last month, Rohanpreet Singh joined his wife Neha on Indian Idol 12, where the duo relived their wedding moment. It was an emotional moment for the both as Rohan praised Neha on stage. He talked about how he feels lucky to have Neha in his life and also thanked her for giving him a chance to stand on the big stage.

He said, “This is one of the biggest stages and I am standing on it because of my wife I feel so lucky. I feel so proud of Neha that whatever she touches turns into gold. I am really glad she is there with me.”

