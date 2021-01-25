With superstar Salman Khan busy with his prior commitments, Sidharth Shukla took over the hosting duties and was seen grilling the contestants.

As seen in the promo, Sidharth entered the house amid loud cheers from the housemates and then he took up the audience questions in a segment. He was also seen counter questioning housemates.

Sidharth Shukla spoke to the Bigg Boss 14 contestants about their conduct in the house and what’s wrong with their ways of playing the game.

At one point in the episode, Sidharth Shukla was seen telling Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla that they have got an unfair advantage on the show as they always have each other’s support.

He also told contestant Nikki Tamboli not to bring up old issues, in reference to the whole #MeToo topic involving him and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

He said: “You have been bringing up old issues again and again. It becomes very boring. You used to be so interesting. You say bitter things, that’s not entertaining at all. Why are you doing that?”

The weekend episode also reunited Sidharth Shukla with Rashami Desai.

Tina Dutta, Raghav Juyal, and Harsh Limbachiyaa also added drama and entertainment to the show.

While Sidharth Shukla asked the Bigg Boss 14 contestants ‘Janta Ke Sawal’, Rashami Desai and Tina Dattaa joined Harsh and Raghav to celebrate 12 years of their show “Uttaran”.

