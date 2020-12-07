Bharti Singh and her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa’s arrest sent shockwaves down the nation. The moment when the Narcotics Control Bureau found around 85gms of drugs in their residence, all the fans were shocked. No one could believe that the ace comedian and her husband too were someone who could consume drugs.

Advertisement

Well, recently the comedian and her husband got bail and were released. But we told you that the trouble isn’t over for them yet. NCB suspended the officer who was representing Bharti’s case as he was not present during the hearing. After this, there is some bad news for the couple and their fans. Continue reading further to know more.

Advertisement

According to reports in National Herald India, some sources have said that Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are likely to be taken into custody. According to reports in certain sections of the media, two officers from the Narcotics Control Bureau have been suspended for allegedly aiding the bail of comedian Bharti and her husband.

A well-placed source from the Government has revealed that the Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa’s social-media activity and generally, defiant conduct has put their bail on the backfoot.

“Instead of lying low and letting the world know they have sobered up this couple is busy painting the town red, attending functions and dancing as if they are freedom fighters out of jail, and posting cuddly happy pictures of how justice has been served. Then on top of that, the couple had their friends from the stand-up fraternity speaking up on their behalf. The whole thing turned into a comedy circus,” says the source, adding that the couple is likely to be taken into custody again.

Now that we are sure is definitely very bad news for Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa and also their fans. Fans were hoping to see the two back into action and on their TV screens, but it looks like that is far from happening.

We can only hope for the best and pray that justice will be done to this couple.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Reveals The Secret Of Making A Baby Smile To Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube