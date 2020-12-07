The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Tapu sena break the rules to satiate the cravings for a pizza. They go against Sonu Bhide’s lockdown rules to not allow anything or anyone from outside to come into the building or vice versa. They plot to smuggle in the pizzas which Tapu has bought for everyone as part of the Table Tennis challenge that he lost to Goli Hathi. For this, they seek Abdul’s help, who obliges by agreeing to help bring in the pizzas delivered at his shop. And since no one in the Society knows about the pizzas, Tapu sena decide to sneak it into the Club House where they hope to enjoy having it.

After Tapu loses to Goli as part of the challenge, he has to buy everyone pizzas. But then while they decide on this, Bhide locks down Gokuldhaam Society as a precaution in the light of rising cases of COVID19 in the adjoining buildings.

This jeopardises Tapu sena’s pizza plans and Goli looks like he will faint if he doesn’t get to bite into a pizza soon. However, as it turns out managing to smuggle the pizza into the Society was the easier task. After locking down the Society, as another safety measure Bhide has decided to fumigate the entire Society premises including the Club House. This puts Tapu sena’s plans of hosting their pizza party in the Club House, in a fix.

What will Tapu sena do now? Do they have any other space within the Society where they can munch on their pizzas without anyone noticing or will they have to just throw away the pizzas? Will Goli let that happen? Nah… But of course, this entire hodgepodge is only going to add more flavour to the anticipation of digging into the pizza. While all this happens, viewers are promised to an irresistible laughter treat. And to enjoy this treat first-hand, watch the upcoming episodes of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

