Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldhaam Society Sticks Together As Everyone Waits For COVID-19 Test Results

The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see everyone in Golkuldhaam Society patiently wait for the test results to come out. They hope for the best but are prepared for the worst. Nevertheless, they have all taken a resolve to be in it all together. And this attitude has kept the Society from spiralling into panic and haphazard thinking. While each one of them can’t help but worry for themselves as much for others, they remain positive and calm throughout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Never before have they experienced or gone through, what they are going through today. Every resident in the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gokuldhaam Society, at one time or another has encountered some very serious problems in their own lives and they have come together to solve each other’s problems whenever required. However, this event is nothing comparable to what Gokuldhaam Society ever had to face. Despite being so close to each other, they cannot comfort each other like they would’ve under normal circumstances. The fear of spreading the Coronavirus to someone has necessitated them to remain isolated from each other in their own homes.

Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, as always, has conducted himself like a role model by following all the protocols and ensuring the safety of his Society. Dr Haathi like so many doctors everywhere in the world has dedicated the last several months to be available for treating COVID-19 patients. Everyone in Gokuldhaam, irrespective of what their profession is, has been doing their bit to fight the difficulties of the pandemic.

But now it is a test of time and a test, the results of which are going to determine who falls prey to the invisible disease and who escapes. What will those who contract the virus do? And what about the rest who don’t? A moment of truth is about to befall on the residents of Gokuldhaam Society and viewers should not miss this moment. There is an invaluable lesson that will be imparted to all of us and to know what it is, watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar’s Ex-Boyfriend Himansh Kohli Reacts To Her Marriage Rumours With Rohanpreet Singh: “She’s Moving On In Her Life”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube