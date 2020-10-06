Bigg Boss 14: Is Gautam Gulati Going To Be The New Senior Entering The House?

Bigg Boss 14 has begun, and the daily dose of tadka in all the BB fans lives are back. Well, the introduction of the concept of seniors and freshers in this season was quite unique. Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan entered BB14 as toofani seniors to raise the entertainment quotient. Well, one name which was supposed to enter the house as a senior was of Gautam Gulati. But, we never saw that happening.

Now, we wonder that has Bigg Boss planned something else for Gautam? Will he be entering the house soon? Continue reading further to get an answer to all these questions.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, Gautam Gulati is prepping up to join the trio in the coming weeks. Three episodes of Bigg Boss 14, have passed, and the seniors seem to have a good time, whilst challenging and pressurizing the freshers. It was already revealed that Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan’s stay would be for two weeks. Now, it looks like Gautam is going to join them soon.

As per earlier reports, Gautam was offered BB 14, considering he is one of the most popular faces of the reality show. Although he showed his interest, Gautam had to eventually turn it down, since the show got pushed and the new dates clashed with a film shoot that he’s committed to. However, now it looks like, he is all set to take up the offer, and enter the Bigg Boss 14 house soon. The handsome hunk dropped a hint regarding the same on his Twitter handle.

Check out his tweet below:

Sad that I could not join big boss last week because of shooting schedule per soch raha hu in sab ko jane do phir marta hu entry jaldi 👻 Akela 😂🦾🦾👶🏻👶🏻 kyun big boss ? @ColorsTV — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) October 5, 2020

Gautam Gulati tweeted, “Sad that I could not join Bigg Boss last week because of the shooting schedule. However, now I’m thinking to enter the house alone after the others leave. What’s say Bigg Boss?” Well, isn’t this hint enough for all of us to understand that he might soon enter the Bigg Boss 14 house?

Fans could not keep their calm after reading this tweet and expressed their happiness.

Check out the fan tweets below:

Well, we are sure that with Gautam Gulati’s entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house, many things will change. Meanwhile, the trio Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are already having a gala time in the BB 14 house, and misunderstandings have already started cropping up. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Gautam enter in season 14 alone or with some other senior? Let us know in the comment section below.

