Bigg Boss 13: Former Winner Gautam Gulati Asks Fans To Support Shehnaaz Gill Post Sidharth Shukla’s Ugly Spat With Asim Riaz

Shehnaaz Gill turned out to be a surprise package at Bigg Boss 13. Her strategy actually worked in her favour and now, she has got a massive fan following on not just social media but for Bigg Boss too. Recently we saw ex-contestant, Gautam Gulati entering Bigg Boss 13 house and Shehnaaz flirting with him.

Last night Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into a nasty fight and Shehnaaz didn’t involve herself in it. In fact, in the same episode later, Sid took a jibe at her and said that he doesn’t want to speak to her and made a heinous statement on her relationship with her parents.

Post this drama, Gautam Gulati has come out in support of Shehnaaz and tweeted, “I told sid that he is doing good & have gt a great fan following but anger could b a problem so avoid it पर नहीं समझ आया Anyway to my fans I would say support #ShehnaazGill क्यूँकि मैं एंटर्टेन्मेंट के point से नोटिस करता हु Gnight अब लड़ते रहो”.

Check out his tweet here:

I told sid that he is doing good & have gt a great fan following but anger could b a problem so avoid it पर नहीं समझ आया🙈

Anyway to my fans I would say support #ShehnaazGill क्यूँकि मैं एंटर्टेन्मेंट के point से नोटिस करता हु 🙏🏻

Gnight अब लड़ते रहो 🤣 — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) January 21, 2020

Well, well, well. We all saw Shehnaaz going crazy and mushy on Gautam when he came to the house and we can’t wait to see more of it.

