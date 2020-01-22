Mahesh Babu Pens Down A Heartfelt Note To Wish His Better Half Namrata Shirodkar On Her Birthday

Riding high on success with his recent release Sarileru Neekevvaru, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is currently enjoying his vacation in New York with his better half and children. Mahesh yesterday took to his Social media accounts to share a picture of his wife Namrata Shirodkar with a sweet note to wish her a happy birthday.

The Telugu actor wrote: ‘Wishing the woman of the house, the woman in my life the Happiest Birthday!!! Just love and more love Namrata”

Wishing the woman of the house, the woman in my life❤❤❤ the Happiest Birthday!!! Just love and more love 🤗🤗🤗

Namrata 💞💞💞 pic.twitter.com/QuhuO64LSG — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 21, 2020

Talking about Namrata, the actress who had made her acting debut with Hindi venture with Salman Khan starrer Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai back in 1998, turned 48 today.

The former beauty pageant winner is been married to Mahesh Babu for 14 years. The duo who tied the knot in 2005 is been blessed with son Gautham and daughter Sithara.

Talking about Mahesh, the actor who currently on break will kick start his next with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally once he returns from his break.

As per reports, Mahesh’s next which has been tentatively tilted SSMB27may have the actor playing a gangster, and Shruti Haasan as the film’s leading lady.

There also have been reports about the makers roping in music sensation S Thaman as the music composer for Mahesh’s next.

Nothing yet has been confirmed by the makers, and Mahesh fans are keenly awaiting for the updates related to their favourite star’s next.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!