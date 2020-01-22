Pakistani PM Imran Khan Thinks Bollywood Is The Reason Behind Increase In Drug Abuse & Crime In Pakistan

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been taking digs at many things in India and the recent on under his radar is Bollywood and Hollywood. The PM thinks that Bollywood films are the reason behind sex crimes in Pakistan and below is the complete statement that Khan has to say.

In a YouTube address recently, Khan blamed Bollywood and Hollywood for promoting and increasing sex crimes, pedophilia and pornography involving children in the neighbouring country.

He feels that the biggest weapon of destruction is the mobile phone. He also stressed the point that the content available in hand has only led to an increase in drug abuse cases.

He said, “It is very important to realize that a new challenge is seeping in the country, through mobile phones. Due to the availability of phones, such content is accessible to kids which was never there in the history of mankind,”

Talking about the challenge that is overshadowing the country he said, “A very big challenge is coming in Pakistan and that is because of the phone. In mobile phones, children are getting content that has never been found. Children are receiving drugs inside schools. I did not realize this at first but it came to know when the power came in hand. The second is sex crime which is spreading in Pakistan in the form of child sexual abuse. It is very sad. ”

He added, “Apart from this, there is one more thing. The content we are taking first comes to Pakistan via Hollywood and then Bollywood. People here do not realize that we are consuming the most harmful thing of Western civilization. Due to this, people’s houses are crumbling.”

