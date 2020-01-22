Arjun Reddy Fame Rahul Ramakrishna Reveals That He Was S**ually Abused During His Growing Up Years

Actor-comedian Rahul Ramakrishna who is known for his performances in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy, Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu, and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo among many others made a shocking revelation on Monday via Twitter.

The actor took to his Twitter to reveal the disturbing experiences he went through in his childhood.

The actor expressed the trauma with a series of tweets.

“I was r***d during childhood. I don’t know what else to say about my grief, except for this, because this is what I seek to know about myself.”

“Everything hurts.”

“I live with the crime perpetrated upon me. There is never justice. Only momentary relief. Teach your men to be nice. Be brave and break societal conditioning. Be nice.”

Following his shocking revelation, the actor’s fans, and cine-goers poured in supportive messages to showcase their support for the talented actor.

The actor was overwhelmed with all the supportive messages following which he took to his Twitter to thanks his fans and followers for their support.

As the actor tweeted: “Thank you all for the tremendous support. Your kind words have helped me more than anything else. I request all of you to closely guard your children and look out for sudden behaviour changes- they aren’t equipped with enough skills to communicate the horrors they survive.”

On the work front, the actor has multiple projects in his kitty including SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus and the much-anticipated RRR which has Ram Charan & Jr. NTR in lead along with Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

