Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana & Team Celebrate The Tremendous Response For The Trailer With A Success Bash

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Makers of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming starrer “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” hosted a bash for the film’s cast and crew, to celebrate the tremendous response from the audience as well as critics that the film’s trailer has garnered.

Ayushmann arrived with wife Tahira Kashyap while his co-star Jitendra Kumar, a well-known name in digital shows who makes his Bollywood debut with this film, also showed up at the party.

The “Badhai Ho” pair of Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, who return as a couple in this film, also attended the party.

The trailer of “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” has got more than 27 million views on YouTube since its release. It has been trending on YouTube, and is at number 4 at the time of publishing.

Cast members Manurishi Chaddha, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Sunita Rajwar were also spotted at the do, as were producer Anand L. Rai, writer-director Hitesh Kewayla and the film’s co-producer Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar.

“Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” is a follow-up of Ayushmann’s 2017 hit “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan“. The film casts Ayushmann and Jitendra as gay lovers.

It is scheduled to release on February 21.

