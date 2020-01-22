Naarappa: Venkatesh Looks Fierce & Intense In The Intriguing First Look Posters From Telugu Remake Of Asuran

Naarappa: Post the humongous success of Kollywood filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s directorial Asuran, it was officially announced that there will be a Telugu remake to the Tamil hit with Venkatesh in lead. The original with Dhanush had set the cash registers ringing in Tamil Nadu as it garnered a whopping 100 crores at the box office in a span of one week, and went on to become one of the biggest hits last year from Kollywood.

The latest news related to the Telugu remake is, the Venkatesh starrer has been titled Naarappa. The Tollywood superstar yesterday took to his Instagram account to share the first look posters from the action thriller.



Talking about the first look posters, one must add that Venkatesh has given complete justice to his character and has nailed it by look wise.

Naarappa will go on floors today. The Venkatesh starrer will be helmed by Srikanth Addala, and it will be bankrolled under Suresh productions.

However, the makers are yet to confirm the female lead in Naarappa. Though there are reports floating that Priyamani has been roped in to play the leading lady, but an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers.

The original had Malayalam actress Manju Warrier opposite Dhanush in lead. The latter in the film had a dual role, as the multiple time National award-winning actor played the role of father and son.

Asuran was based on novel Vekkai written by Sahitya Academy Winning writer Poomani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!