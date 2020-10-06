Naagin 5: Aakash Talwar & Director Ranjan Singh Test Positive For COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t showing signs of slowing down. When we thought that everything is getting on a track, the news of more people getting contracted is making noise. Speaking of showbiz, some sad news is coming in from Naagin 5’s camp.

The show is witnessing a wave of COVID-19. Thankfully, recently actress Surbhi Chandna turned out to be negative for COVID. But unfortunately, the virus has contracted the director and one actor of the show.

Yes, you read that right! Naagin 5 director Ranjan Singh has tested positive for COVID-19. Also, the actor Aakash Talwar has caught up with the virus.

Speaking about the same, Aakash Talwar spoke with Bombay Times. He says, “My symptoms are mild, and I have been home quarantined. My wife has also undergone the test and her reports are awaited. I would request all those who have come in contact with me over the past few days to undergo the test.”

“Since the director works in close proximity with actors, I isolated myself even before my test reports came in. I am now getting my wife and two children tested. ,” quotes Ranjan Singh.

Singh informed that the shoot was halted for few days and a change in the storyline is made.

“The shoot was halted for four days. We don’t have a bank (of episodes), and now, the team will have to change the storyline, too. I will virtually guide my assistants during the shoot, as soon the new story is in place,” he adds.

Meanwhile, we recently told you that Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra has tested positive for coronavirus. His co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal shared on social media that they have taken the test. Apparently, Surbhi Chandna has tested negative. The Naagin actress has tested negative along with her parents. The news has come as a relief to her worried fans. The great news is that she has also resumed shooting for the show.

Sharing the news on her social media, Surbhi Chandna wrote, “It was important for me to keep my mind stable and sane cause these few hours have been mentally exhausting especially the BIG STRESS was for The Parents. Thank you and Big Hug for the strength #testedNEGATIVE.”

