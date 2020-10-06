



Actress Disha Patani on Monday had a sizzling gift for her fans on social media. She posted a new snapshot in a yellow bikini, and fans were left asking for more.

Disha posted the image on Instagram, captioning it with a giraffe emoji.

“Hotness,” one of Disha Patani’s fan wrote.

“Yellow suits you so much,” another fan said.

“You are so hot,” a user commented.

The actress is currently busy shooting for her film “”, whRadheich features superstar Salman Khan in the leading role, along with Randeep Hooda. the film is directed by Prabhudeva. Salman has shared his happiness on resuming shoot for the film after almost seven months.

Disha Patani also has the starring role in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

