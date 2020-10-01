Disha Patani’s Most Loved Pictures On Instagram Will Make You Skip Your Heartbeat

Disha Patani is easily the most desirable woman of B-town. The actress can crush any performance, no matter the demands. Her killer looks and attractive personality make a killer combination and she sets the screen as well as social media on fire with her hotness

Her social media records are unmatched. The actress is gifted with looks and talent. She has been sweeping the audience off their feet with her performances in Baaghi 3, Malang and many more to come. Her social media speaks for her popularity.

Recently, Disha Patani crossed 40 million followers on Instagram and was the fastest to reach the 40 million milestone. Her popularity grows tenfold by the day and her social media posts all have very high engagements by her followers, here’s a list of some of her most loved social media posts.

Disha took to her social media to post a sunkissed picture of her in a pinted white floral dress with a dainty neck piece. The actress caption it with ‘🌸’

and the post got a tracking of 2.8 million.

The actress in this image posted on her social media looks smoking red hot. Wearing a red figure hugging dress with her hair and makeup done. She is all smiles as she gets clicked. The post has 2.6 million likes.

Disha posted this picture and we all get those beachy-casual vibes from it. The actress looks ravishing in this post that has a 2.4 million likes from her dear fans. Looking away at the beach, she sure made us long for a nice getaway.

This picture posted by the actress on her social media has 2.2 million likes. This picture is adorable overload. The actress is seeing petting her dog in this picture. The fans sure did go ‘aww’ looking at this picture with so much of cuteness.

Disha lounges in a chair whilst striking a pose in her white corset and denim look. She absolutely carries the outfit and raises the hotness bar in her boots.This picture on her social media has 2.1 million likes.

What’s not to like about Disha Patani. Everyday she gives us a glamour check and we fall right back in love with her. Her social media is soaring high on levels of hotness. The most attractive and charming personality on the internet is definitely her.

