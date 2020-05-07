“Malang” co-stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu on Wednesday had a virtual reunion.

Taking to Instagram, Disha Patani posted a screenshot from her video call with the “Malang” boys. “Positive vibes only… quarantine reunion with my favourite boys,” she captioned the image.

In the screen grab, Anil Kapoor is seen flaunting biceps. Disha Patani looks beautiful as she shows off her lustrous hair. Kunal is all smiles while Aditya sports a beard.

Reacting to his pose, Anil Kapoor quipped: “Ye haath mujhe dede Thakur.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, “Malang” is a romantic action thriller film that released in February. The film went on to do good business and was enjoyed by the audience.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani is now gearing uo for her second collaboration with Salman Khan, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The team was shooting fot the same but the outbreak of COVID-19 brought things to standstill. Scheduled for an Eid 2020 release, the film had to be postponed.

There are still some chunks to be shot and the makers are waiting for the situation to ho back to normal. It is only then they can announce the new release date of the Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer.

