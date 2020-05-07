Madhuri Dixit Nene’s debut on the digital arena as a producer had made a loud buzz. Later, the news of her making her debut as an actor with a Karan Johar series left her fans excited. Now, what if we tell you she might have signed one more and that too with the Ship If Theseus director Anand Gandhi? Below is everything you need to know about this.

According to the reports, Madhuri has collaborated for a web series with Anand Gandhi. Titled Saheli, it will be a six part drama series to be released on the newly partnered platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about the same, a source close to the development, in an report by Mid-day, said, “Anand has been developing the six-part drama over the past two years. The story spans over three decades from the late ’80s to 2020. Mumbai, as a backdrop, is integral to the proceedings as the protagonist’s journey runs parallel to the city’s evolution.”

The source added, “After zeroing in on Madhuri for the lead role, the team had only begun the principal casting when the lockdown was announced and will resume pending pre-production work when the restrictions are relaxed.”

Meanwhile, the show with Karan Johar which was announced recently will be releasing on Netflix under Dharma Productions digital wing Dharmatic. Madhuri Dixit had even expressed her excitement on working in the digital platform.

The show will star Madhuri as the lead, and will revolve around a superstar and what happens when she goes missing. Madhuri last year, had also produced a Marathi film 15 August that made its way on Netflix.

